 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leoterra Development pays $3.5 million for High Point tracts
0 Comments

Leoterra Development pays $3.5 million for High Point tracts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Kernersville real-estate development group has paid a combined $3.5 million for three tracts of land in High Point containing a combined 44.9 acres, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filings Thursday

The buyer is Leoterra Johnson Street LLC, an affiliate of Leoterra Development Co. of 110-A Shields Park Drive.

The tract at 1026 Skeet Club Road contains 17.8 acres, the tract at 4341 Johnson St. contains 14.4 acres and the tract at 4321 Johnson St. contains 12.7 acres.

The seller is Fox Run Land Corp. LLC of High Point.

In August, a Leoterra affiliate paid a combined $2.97 million for six tracts of land containing a combined 183 acres in Winston-Salem. A portion of a 97.12-acre tract and a full 17-acre tract, both listed as 0 Union Cross Road, were sold for a combined $2.1 million.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are automatic credit card payments a good idea?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News