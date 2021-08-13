Leoterra group pays nearly $3 million for 183 acres

A Kernersville real-estate development group has paid a combined $2.97 million for six tracts of land containing a combined 183 acres in Winston-Salem, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Thursday.

The buyer is Leoterra Sawmill LLC, an affiliate of Leoterra Development Co. of 110-A Shields Park Drive.

The sellers are listed as Grace Farms LLC of Mocksville, James and Imogene Comer and Karen Comer.

A portion of a 97.12-acre tract and a full 17-acre tract, both listed as 0 Union Cross Road, were sold for a combined $2.1 million.

Another three tracts, identified as 2210 Jay Dee Drive (24.3 acres), 0 Jay Dee Drive (0.02 acres) and 0 Sawmill Road (42 acres), were sold for a combined $621,500.

The three-acre tract at 2230 Jay Dee Drive was sold for $250,000.

