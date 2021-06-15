 Skip to main content
Lewisville groups purchase Vest Mill medical property
Lewisville groups purchase Vest Mill medical property

Two Lewisville asset-management groups have paid $3.23 million for a medical office building in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The property at 1345 Westgate Center Drive is in the Vest Mill Office Plaza complex. It contains an 11,798-square-foot building.

The buyers are Capital Investors NC LLC and CP Asset Management LLC.

The seller is Yellowbrick Paving Co. LLC of Greensboro.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

