Lewisville residential subdivision planned for Doub Road

The real estate development team of Matt and Jim McChesney unveiled plans this week for a residential subdivision in Lewisville to be named Marrin.

The JTM Investments development will be at Doub Road near Williams Road and U.S. 421. The nearest address to the subdivision is 531 Doub Road, and the closest landmark is Liberty family restaurant.

The subdivision will feature 28 home sites ranging from one to five acres and offer the option of turn-key homes and customized construction within the community’s architectural guidelines.

The developers said they will incorporate a “tree save program that will maintain the integrity of the land by preserving the wonderful, old hardwoods throughout the neighborhood.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas is the exclusive marketing and sales agency.

Among the developers’ recent projects include the Chatham luxury home community in Winston-Salem’s Buena Vista neighborhood. For more information, contact Matt McChesney at 202-498-8530.