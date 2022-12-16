 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lewisville shopping center bought for $5.85 million

The Lewisville Commons shopping center has been sold for $5.85 million to a Kentucky commercial real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 8.59-acre tract at 177 Lowes Foods Drive contains 75,795 square feet of retail space.

The buyer is Wood Lewisville Center LLC, an affiliate of BC Wood Properties of Lexington, Ky.

BC also owns and operates Kinderton Place shopping center in Bermuda Run, which also has Lowes Foods as an anchor.

The seller is U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee for the registered holders of CD 2006-CD2 Commercial Mortgage pass-through certificates.

