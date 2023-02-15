The Club Apartments complex in Lexington has been sold for $7.35 million to a New York group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 9.29-acre tract at 6 London Court contains 87 units.
The buyer is GREH The Club NC TC LLC of Baldwinsville, N.Y. The seller is The Club Apartments 2016 LLC of Sun City, Calif.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
