Lexington apartment complex sold for $9 million

The Fairview Village Apartments complex in Lexington has been sold for $9 million to a New Jersey residential real-estate group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property at 812 Fairview Drive contains 120 units and was built in 1974.
The buyer is Fairview Village Apartments LLC of Howell, N.J. The seller was Lexington Fairview LLC of Wethersfield, Conn.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today