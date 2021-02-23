 Skip to main content
Lexington apartment complex sold for $9 million
The Fairview Village Apartments complex in Lexington has been sold for $9 million to a New Jersey residential real-estate group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The property at 812 Fairview Drive contains 120 units and was built in 1974.

The buyer is Fairview Village Apartments LLC of Howell, N.J. The seller was Lexington Fairview LLC of Wethersfield, Conn.

