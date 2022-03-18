 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington Bojangles’ property sold for $2.49 million

A Bojangles’ location in Lexington has been sold for $2.49 million to a San Diego commercial real-estate group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property is at 1704 Cotton Grove Road.

The buyer is MDC NC3 LP. The seller is Hill/Gray Seven LLC of Oviedo, Fla.

