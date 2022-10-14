 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington Chick-Fil-A property sold for $4.35 million

A Lexington restaurant property with Chick-fil-A as the tenant has been sold for $4.35 million to a Los Angeles group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 0.91-acre property at 75 Plaza Parkway contains a 4,988-square-foot building.

The buyer is Lexington Capital Investments LLC. The seller is Lexy Partners LLC of Charlotte.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

