Lexington Chick-Fil-A property sold for $4.35 million

A Lexington restaurant property with Chick-fil-A as the tenant has been sold for $4.35 million to a Los Angeles group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 0.91-acre property at 75 Plaza Parkway contains a 4,988-square-foot building.
The buyer is Lexington Capital Investments LLC. The seller is Lexy Partners LLC of Charlotte.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
