Lexington convenience store property sells for $1.3 million

A hybrid convenience store and restaurant property in Lexington has been sold for $1.3 million to a Thomasville group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 1.41-acre property is at 1020-1040 S. Main St. and contains 4,400 square feet of retail space.
The buyer is Ravi Parth Corp. of Thomasville. The seller is EBM Ltd. of Lexington. The sale was completed May 25.
