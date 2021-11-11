 Skip to main content
Lexington convenience store site sells for $2.66 million
A convenience store property in Lexington has been bought for a combined $2.66 million by a Clinton group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 0.8-acre property at 1701 Cotton Grove Road contains a 2,100-square-foot building.

The buyer of the property is Clark Stores LLC, while the seller is Rushco Food Stores Inc. of Salisbury.

