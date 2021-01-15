Lexington fitness center property sold for $1.03M

The City Fitness property in Lexington has been sold for $1.03 million to a Lexington group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property at 30 E. First St. has been bought by The Boho CEO LLC.
The seller is City Fitness Real Estate Holdings LLC.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today