Lexington fitness center property sold for $1.03M
The City Fitness property in Lexington has been sold for $1.03 million to a Lexington group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property at 30 E. First St. has been bought by The Boho CEO LLC.

The seller is City Fitness Real Estate Holdings LLC.

