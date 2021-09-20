 Skip to main content
Lexington group buys mobile-home park properties for $2 million
A Lexington group has paid $2 million to purchase four tracts containing mobile homes, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The properties are: a 21.43-acre site off Gray Road; an adjacent 10.2-acre site at 425 Gray Road; an adjacent 10.2-acre site off Gray Road; and a 5.48-acre site at 809 Wafford Road.

The buyer is High Rock Lake Pads LLC of Lexington, while the seller is Karen Rhodes on Lexington.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

