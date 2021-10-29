Lexington hotel property bought for $2.1 million

The Country Hearth Inn & Suites property in Lexington has been sold for $2.1 million to a Charlotte hotel management group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing.
The 2.97-acre hotel property is at 1525 Cotton Grove Road.
The buyer is 1535 Lexington Inc. of Charlotte, which shares the same address at Laxmi Hotels Group LLC. The seller is Motel Sleepers Inc. of Little Rock, Ark.
Richard Craver
