Lexington medical building sells for $2.4 million

A Lexington medical office building has been sold for $2.4 million to the trust of a Durham couple, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The property at 106 W. Medical Park Drive was sold by Davidson Surgical Specialists LLC of Lexington.
The buyers are the H. Allen Tadyck Living Trust and Mary C. Tadych Living Trust.
