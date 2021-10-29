 Skip to main content
Lexington medical-office facility sold for $2.73 million
Lexington medical-office facility sold for $2.73 million

A Winston-Salem group has paid $2.73 million for a Lexington medical office facility operated by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing.

The 5.2-acre property at 510 Emergency Drive has Lexington Orthopedic Clinic as a tenant.

The buyer is Davidson MBA LLC, while the seller is LOC Partners LLC of Lexington.

