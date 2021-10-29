Lexington medical-office facility sold for $2.73 million

A Winston-Salem group has paid $2.73 million for a Lexington medical office facility operated by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing.
The 5.2-acre property at 510 Emergency Drive has Lexington Orthopedic Clinic as a tenant.
The buyer is Davidson MBA LLC, while the seller is LOC Partners LLC of Lexington.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today