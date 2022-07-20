 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington medical provider plans to add nursing beds

Lexington Health Care Center has filed a certificate-of-need application to move up to 10 nursing facility beds from affiliate Piedmont Crossing, according to a N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posting Tuesday.

The cost of the planned project is $70,000.

If approved, the Lexington center would have no more than 100 nursing facility beds and 10 adult care beds.

