Lexington medical provider plans to add nursing beds

Lexington Health Care Center has filed a certificate-of-need application to move up to 10 nursing facility beds from affiliate Piedmont Crossing, according to a N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posting Tuesday.
The cost of the planned project is $70,000.
If approved, the Lexington center would have no more than 100 nursing facility beds and 10 adult care beds.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today