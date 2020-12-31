Lexington multi-family dwelling sells for $980,000

A multi-family dwelling at 27 Hege Drive in Lexington has been sold for $980,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the 2.96-acre property is Hege Drive LLC of Charlotte, while the seller is Grimes School LLC of Lexington.
