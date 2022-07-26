 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington outparcel commercial site sells for $4.5 million

A Michigan commercial and residential real-estate company has paid $4.5 million to purchase an outparcel in Lexington that has PetSmart as its tenant, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Monday,

The 1.71-acre property is at 155 Lowes Blvd.

The buyers are JMCohen Lexington NC LLC and Rosenthal Investors Lexington LLC, which both share the same 6400 Telegraph Road, Suite 2500, Bloomington Hills, Mich., address at The Rock Cos.

The seller is Vereit PM Lexington NC LLC of Phoenix.

