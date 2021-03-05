 Skip to main content
Lexington Park Apartments complex sold for $4.9 million
The Lexington Park Apartments complex has been sold for $4.9 million to a Chapel Hill real-estate investment group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The complex at 154 Hill Everhart Road was built in 1982 and has 62 units.

The buyers are PGP Lexington Park LLC, PGP Lexington I LLC and PGP Lexington II LLC, all affiliates of Prudent Growth Partners LLC.

There are 10 sellers, the primary being CEP Lexington Park LLC with a 50% ownership stake.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

