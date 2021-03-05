Lexington Park Apartments complex sold for $4.9 million

The Lexington Park Apartments complex has been sold for $4.9 million to a Chapel Hill real-estate investment group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The complex at 154 Hill Everhart Road was built in 1982 and has 62 units.
The buyers are PGP Lexington Park LLC, PGP Lexington I LLC and PGP Lexington II LLC, all affiliates of Prudent Growth Partners LLC.
There are 10 sellers, the primary being CEP Lexington Park LLC with a 50% ownership stake.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today