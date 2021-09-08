Lexington plant helps boost Egger’s fiscal 2021 revenues

Egger Wood Products reported Tuesday having $3.64 billion in fiscal 2021 sales, up 8.9% from the previous fiscal year.

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for its $700 million laminate-floor production plant in Lexington. The plant opened in September 2020.

It has pledged to hire 770 employees at full production capacity, of which 400 would be created in a $300 million first phase expected to take six years. The plant’s current workforce is at about 400.

Egger said the revenue growth came in part from new North American sales in the housing construction and furniture sectors helping to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers.

The Decorative Products Americas division, which includes market development activities in Lexington, increased revenues by more than 32% to $212.9 million.

Altogether, Egger has 20 plants globally with a workforce of 10,400.

