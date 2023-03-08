A Lexington group has paid $1.35 million to purchase a 15.1-acre tract in the city, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The property is at 5801 E. U.S. 64.
The buyer is Lexington Technologies Co. LLC. The seller is M.B. Peterson Enterprises Inc. of McKeesport, Pa.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
