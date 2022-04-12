 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington quick oil-change site sells for $728,500

A Lexington property contain a quick oil change business has been sold for $728,500 to a Summerfield group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 0.4-acre property at 1910 Cotton Grove Road contains a 1,457-square-foot facility.

The buyer is Turnaround Properties LLC, while the seller is Twin City Capital LLC of Winston-Salem.

