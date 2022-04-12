Lexington quick oil-change site sells for $728,500

A Lexington property contain a quick oil change business has been sold for $728,500 to a Summerfield group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 0.4-acre property at 1910 Cotton Grove Road contains a 1,457-square-foot facility.
The buyer is Turnaround Properties LLC, while the seller is Twin City Capital LLC of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today