Lexington rail company sells to American Track

American Track, a railroad design, construction and maintenance company, said Monday it has acquired Dirtworks Rail of the Carolinas of Lexington for an undisclosed price.
Dirtworks, founded in 2010, will operate under the American Track brand.
Hilltop Private Capital consolidated two rail service companies in 2016 to form American Track, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
American Works has nine locations across the U.S. to provide rail support services to essential mines, ports, refineries, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, trans-load facilities, railcar maintenance, shortline and mainline railroads.
Richard Craver
