 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington rail company sells to American Track
0 comments

Lexington rail company sells to American Track

{{featured_button_text}}

American Track, a railroad design, construction and maintenance company, said Monday it has acquired Dirtworks Rail of the Carolinas of Lexington for an undisclosed price.

Dirtworks, founded in 2010, will operate under the American Track brand.

Hilltop Private Capital consolidated two rail service companies in 2016 to form American Track, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

American Works has nine locations across the U.S. to provide rail support services to essential mines, ports, refineries, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, trans-load facilities, railcar maintenance, shortline and mainline railroads.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest in the stock market if you're low on cash

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News