Lexington real-estate tracts sell for $1.47 million
Lexington real-estate tracts sell for $1.47 million

A Southmont company has spent a combined $1.47 million to purchase two tracts off Old Linwood Road in Lexington, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 4.57-acre property at 4264 Old Linwood contains a 39,950-square-foot building. It was bought for $1.37 million. The 2.13-acre property at 4166 Old Linwood was sold for $100,000.

The buyer is Holland Investment Properties, while the seller is CMW Holdings of Linwood LLC.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

