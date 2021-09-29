Lexington real-estate tracts sell for $1.47 million

A Southmont company has spent a combined $1.47 million to purchase two tracts off Old Linwood Road in Lexington, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 4.57-acre property at 4264 Old Linwood contains a 39,950-square-foot building. It was bought for $1.37 million. The 2.13-acre property at 4166 Old Linwood was sold for $100,000.
The buyer is Holland Investment Properties, while the seller is CMW Holdings of Linwood LLC.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today