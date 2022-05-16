Lexington retail tract sold for $1.1 million

A 1.03-acre tract at 129 Lowes Blvd. in Lexington has been sold for $1.1 million to an affiliate of the Mavis Discount Tire chain, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property contains a fast-food restaurant, but is zoned for general retail.
The buyer is Mavis Southeast LLC of Millwood, N.Y., while the seller is the Georgia Noble Revocable Trust of Santa Barbara, Calif.
Richard Craver
