Lexington Tourism Authority names new executive director
The Lexington Tourism Authority has named Morgan Brookshire, communications coordinator at Childress Vineyards, as its executive director, effective Sept. 13.

Brookshire will work with current executive director Robin Bivens until Bivens retires Dec. 17.

Brookshire began working at Childress Vineyards in 2017.

“In a way Morgan has already done this job on a smaller scale at Childress Vineyards,” said Cecil Conrad, the authority’s board chairman. “We look forward to her expanding what she’s been doing and taking Lexington tourism to another level.”

