Lexington Tourism Authority names new executive director

The Lexington Tourism Authority has named Morgan Brookshire, communications coordinator at Childress Vineyards, as its executive director, effective Sept. 13.
Brookshire will work with current executive director Robin Bivens until Bivens retires Dec. 17.
Brookshire began working at Childress Vineyards in 2017.
“In a way Morgan has already done this job on a smaller scale at Childress Vineyards,” said Cecil Conrad, the authority’s board chairman. “We look forward to her expanding what she’s been doing and taking Lexington tourism to another level.”
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today