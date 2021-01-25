 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington warehouse property sells for $780,000
0 comments

Lexington warehouse property sells for $780,000

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lexington company has spent $780,000 to purchase a lot in the city’s Pendleton Industrial Park, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property at 794 American Way contains a 12,000-square-foot warehouse.

The buyer is 794 American Way LLC, while the seller is Garrison Investment LLC, also of Lexington.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News