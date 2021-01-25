Lexington warehouse property sells for $780,000

A Lexington company has spent $780,000 to purchase a lot in the city’s Pendleton Industrial Park, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property at 794 American Way contains a 12,000-square-foot warehouse.
The buyer is 794 American Way LLC, while the seller is Garrison Investment LLC, also of Lexington.
Richard Craver
