Libby Hill ownership group sells second Greensboro restaurant property

The owners of the Libby Hill restaurant chain have sold a second Greensboro property where it has a location, this time the tract at 3011 Randleman Road for $735,000, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 0.85-acre location contains a 5,448-square-foot building.

The buyer is Trek Investments LLC of Burlington, while the seller is Libby Hill Seafood Restaurants Inc. of Greensboro.

In March, Charlotte group 3920 Cotswold LLC paid $1.8 million to purchase the 5.34-acre property at 3920 Cotswold Ave. that also has a Libby Hill seafood restaurant. The seller also was Libby Hill Seafood Restaurants Inc.

The Libby Hill ownership group also has a restaurant in Mount Airy and Reidsville.