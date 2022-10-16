 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Libby Hill ownership group sells second Greensboro restaurant property

  • 0

The owners of the Libby Hill restaurant chain have sold a second Greensboro property where it has a location, this time the tract at 3011 Randleman Road for $735,000, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 0.85-acre location contains a 5,448-square-foot building.

The buyer is Trek Investments LLC of Burlington, while the seller is Libby Hill Seafood Restaurants Inc. of Greensboro.

In March, Charlotte group 3920 Cotswold LLC paid $1.8 million to purchase the 5.34-acre property at 3920 Cotswold Ave. that also has a Libby Hill seafood restaurant. The seller also was Libby Hill Seafood Restaurants Inc.

The Libby Hill ownership group also has a restaurant in Mount Airy and Reidsville.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where you should keep your emergency fund

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert