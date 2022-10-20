Liberty healthcare chain purchases Silas Creek Parkway tract

The Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services chain of skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation services has purchased a 13.9-acre property off Silas Creek Parkway across from Fairlawn Drive in Winston-Salem.

According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday, affiliate Liberty Healthcare Properties of Silas Creek LLC paid $2 million for the tract. The undeveloped property is across the street from a Sheetz convenience store and a Lidl grocery store.

The sellers include members of the Davis family through the Sunnynoll Trust and the Pollard family through the Piedmont Trust, the Clifford Perry Jr. Marital Trust, and TUW EPS LLC.

Liberty officials could not be immediate reached for comment on its plans for the site.

In December, Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation paid $11.53 million to purchase the Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation complex in Winston-Salem from N.C. Baptist Hospital Foundation. The 8.67-acre property at 5680 Windy Hill Drive contains a 59,020-square-foot building. The facility has been operated by the Wilmington healthcare operator for several years.

Liberty operates five other Triad healthcare facilities: The Oaks in Winston-Salem; Summerstone Health & Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville; Bermuda Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Advance; Yadkin Nursing Care Center and Magnolias Over Yadkin in Yadkinville; and Liberty Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Alamance County of Burlington.