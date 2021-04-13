 Skip to main content
Life sciences company plans 325 jobs at Sanford plant
Abzena Holdings LLC, a life sciences contract development and manufacturing organization, said Tuesday it will open a production plan in Sanford, creating 325 jobs and spending $213 million on capital investments.

Abzena is based in San Diego, Calif., with other sites in Bristol, Pa., and Cambridge, U.K.

The company’s project in Lee County will focus on phase 3 and commercial manufacturing of biologics. Using a phased construction approach, the company initially will build four modular production suites, with each of those suites capable of housing two large bioreactors.

The aggregate average salary will be $63,308. By comparison, the current average wage in Lee County is $42,516.

The company has been made eligible for up to $6.94 million over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.

