LifeStar expanding to offer EMT training. Private ambulance service is starting academy to create a pipeline of potential workers.

At that point, Zigler said, "we decided to fill the candidate vacuum ourselves and train and credential them to where we'd and others would want to hire them."

Zigler said that he joined LifeStar after retiring from Forsyth County EMS in 2018. He wanted LifeStar to "become a teaching institution through the N.C. Office of EMS to provide continuing education and be able to re-credential our own employees."

"We kept an open mind about the teaching educational possibilities, but you typically don't see private companies like ours doing that, maybe five in the state."

Celebrating advancement

For those who desire a career in the medical field, Zigler said a selling point for the academy is that what "they will train on is exactly what these folks will be doing in the field."

"If there's any medical group personnel prepared to handle infectious diseases, it's EMTs."

Zigler said LifeStar is deliberate about its expansion plans, viewing it as a three-legged stool.

"You have to have the demand for services in a new community," Zigler said. "You need the logistical support in terms of equipment and vehicle fleet, and you've got to have the people.