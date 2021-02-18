Lift-truck manufacturers pledges expansion in Kinston

Crown Equipment Corp., a global lift truck manufacturer, said Thursday it projects creating more than 130 new jobs in Kinston as part of a $13 million expansion of its manufacturing plant.

Crown operates 19 global production facilities, as well as a service and distribution network of more than 500 retail locations in more than 80 countries.

The company’s expansion in Kinston will provide additional manufacturing and assembly space to meet growing customer demand. The new positions include assemblers, engineers, machine operators and support staff.

The company has been made eligible for up to $400,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires local matching incentives.

It also is eligible for a $200,000 grant from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority toward renovating a vacant, 255,000-square-foot building.

