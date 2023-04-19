The marketing of a bankrupt United Furniture Industries Inc.'s Triad manufacturing operations has begun by a national real-estate firm that specializes in liquidation.

United unexpectedly shut down Nov. 22, immediately ending employment and health insurance benefits for 530 Triad employees and about 2,700 companywide.

The largest of the four Triad properties — as well as the largest in the 14-property portfolio — is the 755,599-square-foot plant on a 54.5-acre tract at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem.

The other Triad properties are: 375,310-square-foot plant on 13.1 acres at 100 United Furniture Drive in Lexington; a 196,400-square-foot plant on 55.1 acres at 3761 Old Glenola Road in Trinity; and an 188,999-square-foot plant on 11.3 acres at 315-325 Kettering Road in High Point.

Wells Fargo & Co., United’s largest creditor, filed on Dec. 30 a motion for Chapter 7 liquidation of the manufacturer’s assets and the appointment of a bankruptcy trustee.

On Jan. 18, federal bankruptcy judge Selene Maddox issued a ruling giving United owner David Belford and United the opportunity to direct the sale of its assets in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection motion.

B. Riley Real Estate LLC is acting as real estate adviser to United. It also is handling the sale of the Sears department store at Friendly Center in Greensboro.

Stalking horse bids will be accepted through May 12. The portfolio will be sold at a concluding auction, tentatively scheduled for late June.

The overall United production portfolio consists of 5 million square feet and more than 700 acres of core manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facilities, in addition to vacant land holdings.

The other 10 properties are in Mississippi.

"This sale offers opportunities for local redevelopment and provides the necessary infrastructure to support a broad range of new manufacturing and distribution uses," B. Riley said in a news release.

"Offers for the full portfolio, a subset and individual properties will be considered."

B. Riley said all properties "will be sold free and clear of any and all liens" with federal bankruptcy order.

​​​​​​​The portfolio properties will be available for site visits via open houses. Timing for these two-day open house periods will be shared after approved.

For more information, go to www.brileyre-UFI.com, contact Jim Terrell at jterrell@brileyfin.com or 815-355-0880 or Chris Draper at cdraper@brileyfin.com or 312-894-7625.

Background

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

United submitted in February its Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy filing, citing between 200 and 999 creditors. The defunct manufacturer listed between $1 million and $10 million in assets and liabilities.

Maddox said in her memorandum and order that Belford and the United board of directors did not “rise to the level of bad faith” in their decision to shutter operations.

However, she wrote that “UFI and its management made serious errors in business judgment and displayed clear financial incompetence.”

United said it estimates "funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors."

The bank said in a Dec. 30 court filing requesting the Chapter 7 liquidation of United that it is owed $99.21 million in secured debt.

Yet, the bank acknowledged it “estimates that any recoveries from liquidation of (United’s) collateral will result in a recovery equal to a fraction of this amount.”

WARN notice

Derek Henderson was approved as the Chapter 11 bankruptcy trustee.

In March, Henderson filed his opposition to employee WARN Act lawsuits that seek 60 days of pay and benefits.

The majority of companies going out of business, or conducting job cuts affecting at least 50 employees, typically file a WARN notice in which they agree to pay 60 days’ worth of wages and benefits to affected workers.

The filing also serves to alert local and state employment agencies to begin providing assistance to workers who will be unemployed.

United has not filed a WARN notice in California, Mississippi or North Carolina — the three states where it had operations.

Henderson summed up his opposition by saying that although United did not provide a WARN notice in November, he “denies that United violated the act and/or any state law because the shutdown and layoffs were due to unforeseen business circumstances, as well as the inability to obtain financing.”

Wells Fargo & Co., the manufacturer’s largest creditor, listed in a Dec. 30 legal filing that United was a $600 million annual revenue business before the abrupt shutdown.

The WARN Act lacks enforcement teeth, with several studies showing it has lots of loopholes, and virtually no enforcement authority from federal, state and local officials.

In those instances, employees must file a lawsuit in federal court to assert WARN rights.

The former employees are requesting class-action status in the six filed WARN lawsuits, some of which have been combined.

Henderson claims former employees are barred from claims “by the unforeseeable business circumstances exception” in the act.