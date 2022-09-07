Live Oak Bank plans to add 204 jobs in Wilmington

Live Oak Bank, a digitally focused bank, said Wednesday it will create 204 new jobs in Wilmington as part of a $25 million capital investment of its campus there.

Live Oak Bank is a subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares Inc., a cloud-based, FDIC-insured bank serving customers nationally. It currently has more than 900 employees.

As a U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Agriculture Department residential lender, Live Oak partners with business owners to build and expand their companies and offers banking products.

The company’s expansion includes construction of a new office building to support additional lending and technology personnel. The new jobs will include analysts, data scientists, loan servicing specialists, network engineers, paralegals, and underwriters.

The projected average annual salary for the new positions is more than $101,000. By comparison, the New Hanover County’s annual average wage is $53,421.

The bank has been made eligible for up to $1.54 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program. Those incentives are provided to companies considering out-of-state project locations. It also has been made eligible for up to $500,000 in local incentives.