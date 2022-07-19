Loan and fee revenue growth spurs Pinnacle to 10% jump in second-quarter profit

Solid loan and fee revenue performances lifted Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. to a higher second-quarter profit even with a more than fourfold increase to its loan-loss provision.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based bank reported Tuesday a 10.4% increase in second-quarter net income at $141.3 million compared with a year ago. The second-quarter net income also was up 12.8% from $125.3 million in the fourth quarter.

Diluted earnings were $1.86 a share, compared with $1.65 in the first quarter and $1.69 a year ago.

The average earnings forecast for the first quarter was $1.68 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Pinnacle completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.

As has been the case for the COVID-19 pandemic to date, Pinnacle’s loan-loss provision was a key factor of the second quarter.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Pinnacle reported a $12.9 million provision for the second quarter, compared with a $2.7 million provision for the first quarter and $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Loan revenue was up 9% to $251.7 million compared with a year ago even when factoring in the provision. It also was up 6.3% from the first quarter.

Fee revenue was at a record $125.5 million, up 27.8% from a year ago and up 21.3% from the first quarter. The largest revenue sector was equity method investment at $49.5 million and followed by other noninterest category at $40.4 million.

Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and chief executive, expressed concern in the news release about an "increasing likelihood of recession.”

"Even though we enter the second half of the year fully expecting a more difficult economic landscape, we believe our second quarter results showcase why we believe we can outperform even through a more challenging operating environment."

Turner continued to credit the bank’s ability to recruit market-specific revenue producers from larger competitors for its growth spurt.

Pinnacle hired 37 revenue producers during the second quarter. It has added at least 404 since the start of 2019.

"During the second quarter, we experienced outsized loan growth as a result of our recent market extensions and our continued focus on recruiting experienced relationship managers," Turner said.

"Our new markets contributed almost 25% of our loan growth this quarter, and our relationship managers that have been in our legacy markets less than 2.5 years contributed an incremental 21% percent of this quarter’s growth.:

The bank reported a net gain of 186 full-time-equivalent employees during the second quarter for a total of 3,074. Pinnacle had added 453 to its workforce over the past year.

Meanwhile, the branch count was unchanged at 119.

Nonperforming loans were at $23.7 million on June 30, compared with $35.1 million on March 31 and $62.7 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs were at $877,000 in the second quarter, down from $3 million in the first quarter and from $10 million a year ago.

The board of directors declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share. The dividend is payable Aug. 26 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 5.