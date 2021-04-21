Loan provision recovery boosts First Horizon to profit hike in first quarter

First Horizon Corp. followed the pattern of national, super-regional and regional banks in posting a sharp first-quarter profit hike, primarily because of a reduction in its loan-loss provision.

The Memphis, Tenn.-based bank reported Wednesday $225 million in net income, compared with $12 million in the first quarter of 2020, which was affected by the initial two weeks of the financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted net income was $284 million when excluding a net $60 million in merger expenses related to its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank that closed on July 2.

First Horizon reported having a $45 million recovery in its provision, compared with adding $1 million to the provision in the fourth quarter and adding $154 million a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

The bank benefited from the loan and fee revenue stream from IberiaBank.