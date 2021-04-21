Loan provision recovery boosts First Horizon to profit hike in first quarter

First Horizon Corp. followed the pattern of national, super-regional and regional banks in posting a sharp first-quarter profit hike, primarily because of a reduction in its loan-loss provision.
The Memphis, Tenn.-based bank reported Wednesday $225 million in net income, compared with $12 million in the first quarter of 2020, which was affected by the initial two weeks of the financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adjusted net income was $284 million when excluding a net $60 million in merger expenses related to its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank that closed on July 2.
First Horizon reported having a $45 million recovery in its provision, compared with adding $1 million to the provision in the fourth quarter and adding $154 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
The bank benefited from the loan and fee revenue stream from IberiaBank.
There also was the revenue from the nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad and 30 overall that First Horizon acquired in July. First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
Diluted earnings were 40 cents per share, compared with 4 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 51 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 37 cents by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
"Our balanced business model and countercyclical businesses continued to perform well in the first quarter," Bryan Jordan, the bank's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
"Credit quality improved, and our expense discipline resulted in incremental cost savings."
Loan revenue was up 67.6% year over year to $508 million.
First Horizon said its federal Paycheck Protection Program loan portfolio was worth $4.2 billion as of Dec. 31. The bank made $1.3 billion in new PPP loans in the first quarter.
Fee revenue jumped 70.3% to $298 million. The largest fee-income source by far was fixed income at $126 million, followed by mortgage banking fees and service charges and fees, both at $53 million.
The bank raised its targeted cost savings from the IberiaBank deal from $170 million to $200 million. It said it achieved annualized merger cost savings of $76 million during the first quarter.
Nonperforming loans were at $394 million on March 31, up from $387 million on Dec. 31 and $190 million a year ago. The increase reflects loans acquired in the IberiaBank and SunTrust branch acquisitions.
Net charge-offs were $8 million in the first quarter, compared with $29 million in the fourth quarter and $7 million a year ago for the same acquisition reasons.
First Horizon had $87.5 billion in assets as of March 31, up $3.3 billion from Dec. 31.
The bank reported having 8,284 full-time-equivalent employees on March 31, down from 8,466 on Dec. 31.
On Jan. 27, the board of directors authorized repurchasing up to $500 million of the company’s common stock through Jan. 31, 2023.
The bank spent $58 million during the first quarter to repurchase 3.6 million shares.
