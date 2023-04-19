First Horizon Corp. reported Wednesday a 30% increase in first-quarter net income to $243 million as its planned sale to TD Bank Group remains uncertain.

Diluted earnings were 43 cents per share, compared with 34 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 45 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 43 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.

The Memphis, Tenn., bank announced Feb. 28 it has agreed to be bought for $13.4 billion by Toronto-based TD Bank Group.

TD would gain First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

However, on March 1 First Horizon disclosed that there is no longer has a closing date, and there is no guarantee that all regulatory approvals would have been received by the May 27 deadline.

As has been the case in recent quarters, First Horizon chairman, president and chief executive Bryan Jordan provided limited comment on the quarter because of the planned sale to TD.

“This quarter’s results, highlighted by our continued strong capital position, disciplined credit culture, expense discipline, and well-diversified and stable funding mix, reflect the strength and stability of our franchise,“ Jordan said.

Most national, super-regional and regional banks have struggled in recent quarters with declines in mortgage lending fees as more homeowners are opting for online mortgage providers.

On the flip side, most national, super-regional and regional banks have benefited significantly from higher interest rates and net interest margins connected to the surge in inflation.

Loan revenue rose 43.6% to $688 million.

First Horizon added $50 million to the provision during the first quarter, compared with adding $45 million in the fourth quarter and an $40 million recovery a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Fee revenue was at $171 million, down from $174 million in the fourth quarter and down from $229 million from a year ago.

First Horizon is the latest super-regional bank affected by a slowdown in consumer demand for fee services.

For example, mortgage banking and title fees dropped year over year from $22 million to $5 million. Fixed income was down from $73 million to $39 million.

The proposed TB-First Citizens transaction would be the second-largest U.S. bank deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11, eclipsed only by BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019 that led to the creation of Truist Financial Corp.

Either TD or First Horizon “may unilaterally elect to terminate the merger agreement in certain circumstances.” The merger agreement would require First Horizon to pay $435.5 million to TD upon termination “under certain circumstances.”

“We anticipate First Horizon renegotiates a closing date later in 2023, and that the merger ultimately closes,” Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Christopher Marinac said.

“In our opinion, First Horizon does not have many alternatives better than TD.”