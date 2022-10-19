Loan revenue boosts Pinnacle to 9% jump in third-quarter profit

Solid loan performances lifted Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. to a higher third-quarter profit even with a nearly ninefold increase to its loan-loss provision.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based bank reported Tuesday a 9.1% increase in net income at $144.9 million compared with a year ago. The second-quarter net income also was up 2.4% from the second quarter.

Diluted earnings were $1.91 a share, compared with $1.86 in the second quarter and $1.75 a year ago.

The average earnings forecast for the first quarter was $1.92 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Pinnacle completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.

"There is little doubt that we continue to operate in a weakening economy," Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and chief executive, said in the news release.

"We believe we are extremely well positioned to seize the significant opportunities arising from the substantial market disruption we see occurring across our footprint and to continue producing sound growth in what is likely to be a more challenging economic landscape."

As has been the case for the COVID-19 pandemic to date, Pinnacle’s loan-loss provision was a key factor of the third quarter.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Pinnacle reported a $27.5 million provision for the second quarter, compared with a $12.9 million provision for the second quarter and $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2021.

The bank did not provide details on why the provision jumped so sharply during the quarter.

Loan revenue rose 18.8% to $278.3 million compared with a year ago even when factoring in the provision. It also was up 10.6% from the second quarter.

Fee revenue was $104.8 million, up 0.7% from a year ago, but down 16.5% from a record $125.5 million in the second quarter.

The largest revenue sector was equity method investment at $413 million, followed by other noninterest category at $31.8 million. Mortgage revenue fell 85.7% to $1.12 million.

"We continue to overcome the headwinds from declines in residential mortgage lending," said Harold Carpenter, Pinnacle’s chief financial officer.

Nonperforming assets were at $41.9 million on Sept. 30, compared to $23.7 million at June 30 and $55.1 million at Sept. 30, 2021.

Net charge-offs were at $11 million in the third quarter, compared with $877,000 in the second quarter and $9.3 million a year ago.

Turner continued to credit the bank’s ability to recruit market-specific revenue producers from larger competitors for its growth spurt.

Pinnacle hired 53 revenue producers during the third quarter and up to 118 for the year.

"We are well on pace to surpass our hiring successes of the past two years," Turner said.

The bank reported a net gain of 110 full-time-equivalent employees during the third quarter for a total of 3,184. Pinnacle had added 415 to its workforce over the past year.

Meanwhile, the branch count rose by one to 120.

The board of directors declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share. The dividend is payable Nov. 25 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 4.