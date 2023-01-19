Loan revenue growth lifts Truist to solid finish for fiscal 2022

A solid increase in loan income and a slight drop in fee income lifted Truist Financial Corp. to a 5.6% uptick in fourth-quarter net income to $1.61 billion.

The bank also reported Thursday that the fourth-quarter performance was also up 4.8% from the third quarter.

Truist reported diluted earnings of $1.20 a share, compared with $1.15 in the third quarter and $1.13 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $1.7 billion and adjusted earnings were $1.30 in the fourth quarter.

Those factors in excluding (after tax): merger-related and restructuring charges of $87 million; and incremental operating expenses related to the merger of $43 million.

Those were related to BB&T Corp.'s $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. that was completed in December 2019.

The average earnings forecast was $1.28 by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Truist’s community/retail banking hub is in Winston-Salem. It is the seventh-largest U.S. commercial bank at $552.96 billion.

Truist said it did not repurchase any shares during the fourth quarter.

Bill Rogers, Truist’s chairman and chief executive, said in the news release that the bank’s fourth-quarter performance "were strong, reflecting post-integration momentum and progress in many areas."

"Robust loan growth, significant margin expansion and good cost discipline contributed to a 12% sequential increase in adjusted pre-provision net revenue. Credit quality remains strong, reflecting our conservative credit culture and diverse business mix."

For fiscal 2022, net income was $5.93 billion, down 1.8% from fiscal 2021. Diluted earnings were $4.43, down 4 cents.

Adjusted net income was $6.6 billion compared with $7.5 billion for 2021. Adjusted earnings were $4.96, down 57 cents.

"Last year was a strategic turning point for Truist as we began to shift our focus to executional excellence and purposeful growth," Rogers said.

"I look forward to further realizing our potential in 2023 as we fully leverage our increased capacity, expanded capabilities and talented teammates to actualize our purpose."

Core fourth-quarter results

Truist, like most banks, benefited from higher interest rates with its fourth-quarter loan revenue being up 5% to $3.51 billion.

Of that amount, $3.49 billion came from interest and fees on loans and leases.

However, as has been the case for every quarter during the COVID-19 pandemic to date, Truist’s loan-loss provision was a key factor.

The bank added $447 million to the provision, compared with adding $234 million in the third quarter and a $103 million recovery a year ago.

The addition to the provision "primarily reflects a moderately slower economic outlook," the bank said.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Most of its national and super-regional peers also added to its provision during the fourth quarter.

Net charge-offs were at $273 million, compared with $213 million in the third quarter and $182 million a year ago.

Fee revenue was $2.23 billion, up 5.9% from the third quarter, and down 4.1% from a year ago.

Insurance, as had been the case with BB&T for several years, was the top revenue producer at $766 million, up 5.6% from the third quarter, but up 15% year over year.

Truist reported mixed year-over-year results among the other nine key fee-income segments, including: wealth management down 7.4% to $324 million; investment banking and trading income falling 29.7% to $222 million;

residential mortgage income dropping 59.8% to $72 million; investment banking and trading income falling 31.8% to $257 million; service charges on deposits down 5.9% to $257 million; and card- and payment-related fees up 9.4% to $245 million.

Inflationary concerns were the main factors with the revenue declines in residential mortgage (down 42.8% to $117 million), which was similar to significant drop-offs by its peers.

Nonperforming assets were at $1.25 billion on Dec. 31, compared with $1.24 billion on Sept. 30 and $1.16 billion on Dec. 31, 2021.