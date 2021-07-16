Local Americraft Carton plant sold to global packaging company

The Americraft Carton Inc. operations in Winston-Salem have been acquired by an Atlanta packaging company as part of an overall $280 million transaction that closed July 1.

The buyer of Americraft is Graphic Packaging Holding Co., a global manufacturer of sustainable paper-based packaging for the food, beverage, food service and other consumer product companies.

Americraft operates a 152,503-square-foot folding carton campus at 320 W. Hanes Mill Road, along with six similar facilities nationwide.

Graphic closed July 1 on buying the local facility for $2.42 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing posted Friday.

The number of local Americraft employees is not known. Graphic officials could not be immediately reached for their plans for the local facility.

Graphic said in announcing the closing of the purchase that Americraft has more than 600 employees overall.

Graphic said the purchase "will enable us to increase our mill-to-converting plant integration levels and further enhance our customer base in growing markets."

The other Americraft facilities are in Marietta, Ga.; Lowell, Mass.; Sturgis, Mich.; St. Paul, Minn.; Norwalk, Ohio; and Memphis, Tenn.