Local apartment complex sells for $1.54 million

A Philadelphia group has paid $1.54 million to purchase a 27-unit apartment complex at 1640 W. Northwest Blvd. in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 0.62-acre property contains a 15,573-square-foot building.
The buyer is RSMW 1640 Northwest LLC. The seller is Kapp Ogburn & Sons Realty Co. of Winston-Salem.
