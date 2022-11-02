 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local apartment complex sells for $1.54 million

A Philadelphia group has paid $1.54 million to purchase a 27-unit apartment complex at 1640 W. Northwest Blvd. in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 0.62-acre property contains a 15,573-square-foot building.

The buyer is RSMW 1640 Northwest LLC. The seller is Kapp Ogburn & Sons Realty Co. of Winston-Salem.

