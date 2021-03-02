Local apartment complexes part of Harbor re-entry into N.C.

A national multifamily residential management group said Tuesday that its purchase of three Winston-Salem apartment complexes is part of its re-entrance strategy into North Carolina.

According to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings, Harbor International Group affiliates spent $35.7 million for 310-unit Braehill Apartments, $25.7 million for 240-unit The Corners at Crystal Lake and $21.1 million for 220-unit Mill Creek Flats.

Harbor said Tuesday the three complexes are part of a portfolio of eight that it has bought in the Southeast for a combined price of $309 million. Four of the other properties are in Greensboro, Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham, along with one in Hampton, Va.

The portfolio totals more than 2,300 units, with each property located near major employers, office markets and entertainment centers.

"The purchase of this portfolio allows Harbor Group International to increase investor exposure to a diverse set of geographic locations in high-growth markets," Richard Litton, the company's president, said in a statement.

Harbor plans to invest $13 million for capital improvements across the portfolio, following initial enhancements to the properties' exteriors and common rooms by the seller. It will focus on interior unit renovations and installing appliances, such as washer/dryers.

