Local area home prices remain on rise in April

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Tuesday that the median home sales price in Forsyth County was $266,830 in April and $264,134 in March.
By comparison, the median sales price was $224,755 in April 2020 and $232,542 in March 2020.
The median sales price has been above $240,000 for eight of the past nine months.
The association reported 966 closed sales during April, compared with 739 a year ago. There were 859 closed sales in March, compared with 791 a year ago.
Richard Craver
