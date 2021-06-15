 Skip to main content
Local area home prices remain on rise in April
The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Tuesday that the median home sales price in Forsyth County was $266,830 in April and $264,134 in March.

By comparison, the median sales price was $224,755 in April 2020 and $232,542 in March 2020.

The median sales price has been above $240,000 for eight of the past nine months.

The association reported 966 closed sales during April, compared with 739 a year ago. There were 859 closed sales in March, compared with 791 a year ago.

