Local bill aimed at circumventing governor's executive orders has Yadkin as participant

Yadkin County is among seven counties included in Republican-sponsored House bills representing local efforts to circumvent the emergency powers that Gov. Roy Cooper has wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Bill 423, sponsored by Rep. Jeffrey McNeely, R-Iredell, would allow commissioners in Iredell and Yadkin to vote against enforcing those executive orders in their counties.
The executive orders also would not be exercisable if the 10-member Council of State were to vote against concurring with the orders.
In both instances, HB423 is addressing future executive orders, and not those currently in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HB423 mirrors House Bill 166 that affects Polk and Rutherfordton counties, and House Bill 221 that affects Beaufort, Craven and Onslow counties.
All three are local bills, which cannot be vetoed by the governor. A local bill can have up to 14 participating counties.
“It would surprise me to see the General Assembly enact a measure of this type that applies to just a handful of counties," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation. "It would be hard to picture 61 votes in the House and 26 votes in the Senate uniting behind a select group of 14 counties to free from the governor’s restrictions.
"Even if lawmakers could agree on which 14 counties to exempt, this type of local bill almost certainly would face legal action. It’s unclear whether courts would defer to the legislature’s assessment of the proper limits of local bills.”
At the crux
The Council of State requirement is at the crux of the three bills.
The council is comprised of 10 statewide elected officials: governor, lieutenant governor, agriculture commissioner, attorney general, auditor, insurance commissioner, labor commissioner, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction and treasurer.
The council has had a 6-4 Republican margin throughout Cooper's terms in office.
All six GOP council members have expressed their desire to fully reopen the state’s businesses sooner than Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have wanted from a public-health perspective.
During a declared statewide emergency, such as the pandemic, the governor can request the concurrence of the council on executive orders to demonstrate bipartisan support.
However, it is not required in many instances.
Republican legislative leaders began criticizing what they considered as the sweeping nature of Cooper's pandemic executive orders shortly after they began to be issued.
Several bills were passed during the 2020 session by the Republican-controlled legislature that would require council concurrence or make certain business sectors — such as bars, bowling alleys, amusement parks and restaurants — exempt from the executive orders.
Cooper vetoed all of those bills. After five veto override votes failed to win Democratic support, Republican leadership backed off additional override attempts for the rest of the 2020 session.
Senate Bill 105 would have required concurrence from the council before the governor could invoke or extend an executive order, particularly during a public health emergency.
Senate Bill 599 would have required the governor to gain approval from at least six council members to create or extend an executive order. Several Democratic legislators called the concurrence requirement “a poison pill.”
Cooper's executive orders became a key campaign issue for Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the 2020 governor's race, as well as a priority concern of Treasurer Dale Folwell before and after the election.
Commissioners' powers
The three local bills would make it mandatory that the governor ask for a vote of concurrence within 48 hours of invoking executive order authority.
The Iredell-Yadkin bill would set an expiration of two days on any executive order affecting the counties unless the governor received a vote of concurrence from the council or a majority vote of their respective commissioners.
"I suspect each of the legislators who filed these types of bills wanted to help the local community escape from one-size-fits-all dictates set by the governor in Raleigh," Kokai said. "If a statewide bill can’t pass, or survive a gubernatorial veto, perhaps a local bill offers another option.
"If nothing else, filing a local bill proves to constituents back home that the legislator is doing something to address their concerns."
Statewide approach
Senate Bill 346, a Republican-sponsored public bill that can be vetoed, would give the governor up to 10 days to seek the council's concurrence.
SB346 would set a 10-day expiration on any executive order that does not have the council's concurrence, and 45-day expiration for an order that does unless the legislature votes to extend the order.
"Republicans will try to convince their Democratic colleagues to set aside their allegiance to a particular governor," Kokai said. "They’ll push instead for bipartisan support of a measure to reassert the legislature’s historic dominant role in state government.
"They’ll argue that the General Assembly should set policy for responding to emergencies that last beyond a few days or weeks."
Expect another wave of similar reopening bills to be introduced during the 2021 session, said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state legislatures.
"Legislators view these reopening bills as possibly helping to put some pressure on the governor to reopen more quickly," Dinan said. "It's difficult to say whether the governor has actually felt much pressure on account of these legislative reopening bills, with the notable exception of an earlier school reopening bill, which likely prodded the governor to agree to a quicker school reopening timetable."
Dinan said Cooper may have determined that a veto of the school reopening bill might not have survived an override vote.
"The governor has been confident that he could veto reopening bills and would have enough support from Democratic legislators to see his veto sustained," Dinan said.
That support "has enabled him to proceed at his desired pace and timetable on reopening," Dinan said.
