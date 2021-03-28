Local bill aimed at circumventing governor's executive orders has Yadkin as participant

Several bills were passed during the 2020 session by the Republican-controlled legislature that would require council concurrence or make certain business sectors — such as bars, bowling alleys, amusement parks and restaurants — exempt from the executive orders.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cooper vetoed all of those bills. After five veto override votes failed to win Democratic support, Republican leadership backed off additional override attempts for the rest of the 2020 session.

Senate Bill 105 would have required concurrence from the council before the governor could invoke or extend an executive order, particularly during a public health emergency.

Senate Bill 599 would have required the governor to gain approval from at least six council members to create or extend an executive order. Several Democratic legislators called the concurrence requirement “a poison pill.”

Cooper's executive orders became a key campaign issue for Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the 2020 governor's race, as well as a priority concern of Treasurer Dale Folwell before and after the election.

Commissioners' powers

The three local bills would make it mandatory that the governor ask for a vote of concurrence within 48 hours of invoking executive order authority.