 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Chipotle restaurant site sold for $4.35 million
0 Comments

Local Chipotle restaurant site sold for $4.35 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 1.07-acre tract that contains a 6,000-square-foot building has been sold for $4.35 million to a Richmond County real-estate developer, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The property was bought by Hunter-Kay Inc. of Rockingham. Claudia Robinette is listed as president, according to a 2021 corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s website.

The seller is API University Parkway LLC of Charlotte, an affiliate of Aston Properties.

Chipotle operates a restaurant with a drive-through in the building.

In September 2020, the Aston affiliate paid $825,000 for an outparcel site on the Target property at 5420 University Parkway. Target Corp. was the seller of that property.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News