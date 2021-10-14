Local Chipotle restaurant site sold for $4.35 million

A 1.07-acre tract that contains a 6,000-square-foot building has been sold for $4.35 million to a Richmond County real-estate developer, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property was bought by Hunter-Kay Inc. of Rockingham. Claudia Robinette is listed as president, according to a 2021 corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s website.
The seller is API University Parkway LLC of Charlotte, an affiliate of Aston Properties.
Chipotle operates a restaurant with a drive-through in the building.
In September 2020, the Aston affiliate paid $825,000 for an outparcel site on the Target property at 5420 University Parkway. Target Corp. was the seller of that property.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.