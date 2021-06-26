Local churches buy closed retail sites as prudent way to grow

“We want it to feel like home as your friend and neighbors and co-workers come to experience the love of Jesus. This is their first touchpoint with that, and it really matters.”

Richardson described the symbolism of tearing down the wall between the main theater viewing areas with “spiritual walls falling for people all over our city ... and what Jesus will accomplish in this space.”

Having its own facilities will allow New Church to expand its outreach “because it will be able to be open when we want to be,” Richardson said.

“It has been an amazing blessing to be at the Robinhood YMCA, but our ability to congregate was at the discretion of its operating hours.”

Peterson said he has heard rumblings of concerns about the two churches becoming competition for each other for potential members in the Old Town area.

“We believe having the churches close together will lend itself to collaborations and elevating the churches as beacons of Christ,” Patterson said.

Peterson said that while the church will have the outdoor structural look of the former Harris Teeter, it won’t be all that dissimilar to its North Point Boulevard facade.