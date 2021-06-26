Local churches buy closed retail sites as prudent way to grow

Mindful of the need to be faithful stewards of offerings and donations, two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches have chosen transformation over construction for their new worship centers.
New Church NC and Awake Church have each spent $1.3 million on former retail properties along Reynolda Road in the Old Town community.
New Church acquired in August the former AMC Classic 10-screen theater at 3640 Reynolda Road. It has been active in the Winston-Salem area since 2011.
New Church pastor Matt Richardson said renovations began in earnest in March. The goal is to hold worship services in the 40,000-square-foot building by Christmas. New Church is moving from the Robinhood Road YMCA.
Last week, Awake bought the 73,000-square-foot Reynolda Commons shopping center with plans to convert the former Harris Teeter anchor site into 33,000 square feet of ministry and office space by June 2022.
Awake is moving from the 7840 North Point Blvd. location next to Rockin’ Jump. It has been active in the Winston-Salem area since 2001.
Awake will lease the shopping center’s remaining 40,000 square feet to up to 16 tenants with spaces between 1,400 and 9,400 square feet available.
Each church had bought property in the Reynolds and Yadkinville roads area that they now plan to sell, as new construction costs have climbed sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richardson said the theater site accomplished the goals of “finding our home as soon as possible while being good managers of what the Lord has blessed us with.”
Matt Peterson, Awake’s pastor, said renovating the Harris Teeter space will save the church at least 33% on its original project budget.
Awake acquired the shopping center site for a significant discount. According to a Linville Team Partners real-estate flier, the asking price for the property was $3.95 million.
Lease payments from tenants will help pay for the projected $3 million to $3.5 million in up-fit expenses “so we’re not solely dependent on tithes and offerings to pay for the changes,” Peterson said.
Different looks
Both pastors said that while their new facilities will not present the typical church look on the outside, they will convey a sense of comfort and hope on the inside.
“There is a trend away from the traditional church face,” Richardson said. “We know it’s not going to be about a building, but about building community and uplifting people.”
“We believe the first couple of minutes of people experiencing church is so important,” Richardson said in a March Facebook posting that served as a video tour of the theater after it had gone through the gutting stage.
“We want it to feel like home as your friend and neighbors and co-workers come to experience the love of Jesus. This is their first touchpoint with that, and it really matters.”
Richardson described the symbolism of tearing down the wall between the main theater viewing areas with “spiritual walls falling for people all over our city ... and what Jesus will accomplish in this space.”
Having its own facilities will allow New Church to expand its outreach “because it will be able to be open when we want to be,” Richardson said.
“It has been an amazing blessing to be at the Robinhood YMCA, but our ability to congregate was at the discretion of its operating hours.”
Peterson said he has heard rumblings of concerns about the two churches becoming competition for each other for potential members in the Old Town area.
“We believe having the churches close together will lend itself to collaborations and elevating the churches as beacons of Christ,” Patterson said.
Peterson said that while the church will have the outdoor structural look of the former Harris Teeter, it won’t be all that dissimilar to its North Point Boulevard facade.
“We are energized by this opportunity to become another heart in our new community and expand our mission to outreach and serve,” Peterson said.
New experiences
For both churches, the main motivation for buying and renovating existing retail space is growth, both in terms of Sunday worship services and space for children and adult ministries and church offices.
Peterson said Awake will be able to expand from about 600 in attendance as the church has reopened during the pandemic to at least 800.
Richardson said New Church’s goal is increasing worship capacity from 130 to 450.
Both plan to dedicate lobby space to a coffee shop and other amenities.
Even though Richardson said New Church has attracted viewers through its online presence during the pandemic, “we firmly believe that people will want to come back to in-person worship and community.”
“You can’t replicate that community feeling from your couch.”
Awake plans to keep the 24-foot ceiling in the church section and 14-foot ceilings in the tenant spaces.
“There will be a new roof, a resurfaced parking lot,” Peterson said.
“Since we don’t advertise, but depend on word of mouth, we believe we will benefit immensely from the traffic along Reynolda and Yadkinville roads, along with being closer in proximity to Wake Forest University.
Peterson said Awake selected the shopping center for more than just available space for growth.
“The property’s location holds significance as it sits at the end of the Bethabara Park Trail and only three miles from our current location,” the church said on its website.
“Bethabara is where the first Moravian missionaries settled, built a large grain-mill which provided food and protection for their whole village, and even hundreds of refugees.
“The mill was just a few hundred yards from our new building, and in its honor, we plan to rename the shopping center to The Mill on Reynolda.”
Similar projects
The soon-to-be Awake and New Church neighbors are just the latest of at least four examples of local churches opting to transform retail or other closed or underused facilities into much-needed growth space.
In 2019, Elevation Church of Matthews paid $3.15 million to buy the Gateway YWCA property at 1310 S. Main St. where a church plant already had been conducting weekly worship services.
The church holds 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday worship services there.
The facility has been renovated to provide permanent spaces for worship and children’s ministries and an expanded fitness area for the YWCA.
In 2018, Two Cities Church moved into a former Chatham Manufacturing Co. facility at 854 W. Northwest Blvd. where it holds three Sunday services.
“We are a church for all people. We are diverse socioeconomically, as well as generationally, with many college students, young professionals and many from the medical community,” Kyle Mercer, lead pastor for Two Cities, said in 2018.
“We believe in moral proximity and that it matters where our church gathers. We will dream big, start small and go deep.”
Mercer said the church became interested in the developers’ Northwest Boulevard plans out of their “eagerness to be a part of the community (there)” as part of living up to its mission and its name.
“We realize we are at the intersection of many different and diverse neighborhoods. We are moving into that community and are looking forward to learning a lot,” Mercer said.
Prudent step
The trend of churches buying or gaining access to retail and other public venues is a prudent financial step, said Raymond Collins with Collins Commercial Properties Inc. of Winston-Salem.
“Adaptive reuse of an existing structure is demonstratively cheaper in occupancy cost than ground-up construction, particularly at this point in time where construction costs are as much as 50% or more above the norm,” Collins said.
“It is better to retrofit an existing vacant structure and parking field rather than go through the throes of acquiring land, entitling the land for construction, going through architectural and engineering expense, and then the very high cost of vertical construction.
“Additionally, the user can be in place much faster than ground-up construction,” Collins said.
Collins said another benefit from the four churches locating in non-traditional church settings is that “the larger non-denominational, often semi-evangelical, high-growth churches, such as Elevation and perhaps Awake, often seek out and cater to the unchurched,” Collins said.
“First-time church attendees or long term non-attendees are more likely to attend a non-traditional church facility, often offering a more modern and non-traditional church service, such as casual dress, casual seating, and with more popular-based music with guitars, basses and drums, rather than traditional organ or piano music,” Collins said.
Collins said the churches’ infrastructure decision is a promising trend for absorbing existing space at a time when some retail venues are losing tenants to either closings or downsizing.
“It does speak to the fact that property owners are looking to non-retail buyers or tenants to stabilize their assets, or to sell to, when the likelihood of re-tenanting with traditional retail may be a long shot,” Collins said.
“Hanes Mall would be another example of this,” he said, citing Truliant Federal Credit Union buying the former Macy’s department store property and Novant Health Inc. the former Sears’s department-store property.
Truliant is expected to unveil its new operation by the end of 2021. Its goal is having more than 550 employees in the mall space, compared with 425 employees on its nearby headquarters campus.
Novant is using the Sears property in the short term as a mass-vaccination site, but has not announced long-term plans.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said the Awake purchase of Reynolda Commons “is a somewhat unique endeavor that could be a model for future malls.”
“By having the main tenant also be the landlord, there is a vested interest to maintain complementary tenants that can effectively enhance the mall into a unique shared community.
“This is often missed by mall operators that do not always see how different tenants might interact to create either a cohesive or divisive space,” he said.
336-727-7376