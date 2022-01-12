 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Collins Aerospace hub benefits from Boeing contract
Local Collins Aerospace hub benefits from Boeing contract

The Winston-Salem operational hub of Raytheon Technologies Corp. has been selected to help produce lavatory equipment for The Boeing Co. as part of a contract with Raytheon subsidiary Collins Aerospace.

The contract has Collins serving as the long-term provider of lavatories for Boeing’s 737 fleet of aircraft. It has been a supplier since 2013.

The new lavatory incorporates a modular design and customization options for trim, finish and lighting. It includes touchless functionality, the latest micro-LED lighting technology and a centralized computing system to optimize the passenger experience, improve airline operability and help pave the way for future technology integration.

The lavatory equipment is expected to be available on new 737 airplanes beginning in 2025, with installation available in 12 separate airplane locations.

At last count, Raytheon has more than 1,000 employees in Winston-Salem.

