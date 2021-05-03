Local commercial properties sell for $1.46 million

An affiliate of Linville Team Partners has spent $1.46 million to purchase two properties on Reed Street in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The properties are a 1.7-acre site with a 20,000-square-foot building at 1010 Reed St. and a 1.3-acre site at 3620 2 Reed St. with a 20,000-square-foot building.
The buyer is Reed Street LLC, while the seller is 417 Investments LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
