Local convenience store site bought for $1 million

A Winston-Salem convenience-store property has been sold for $1 million to a Winston-Salem buyer, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 0.38-acre site at 4247 Old Lexington Road contains a 2,252-square-foot building operated as Snak’s Citgo.

The buyer is Zini LLC, while the seller is HNR Holding LLC of Greensboro.

Denton manufacturing property sold for $700.000

The Jackson Creek Manufacturing Inc. property in Denton has been sold for $700,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer of the property at 208 Brigham Industrial Drive is Rut Manufacturing Inc., while the seller is Jackson Creek Manufacturing Inc., both of Denton.

